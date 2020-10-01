CDC Extends Cruise Ship No Sail Order

The order prevents cruise ships from leaving port through the end of October.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is extending its no sail order for cruise ships through the end of October.

The previous order was set to expire yesterday.

In a statement, the CDC said: "Recent outbreaks on cruise ships oversees provide current evidence that cruise ship travel continues to transmit and amplify the spread" of the coronavirus.

The CDC wanted to extend it until February, but Axios reports the CDC's director was overruled by the White House task force on the coronavirus.

The travel industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus. Early in the pandemic, large outbreaks were reported on cruise ships.

Contains footage from CNN.