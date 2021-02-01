CDC Expands 'Places' Tool to Target COVID Vaccines

The CDC hopes community leaders will use the Places tool to identify the hardest hit areas to target vaccination efforts.

The CDC expanded its data tool called "Places" that could help communities decide where to distribute COVID-19 vaccines.

It's a hyper-local look at important health factors all across the country.

It also takes race into account, as COVID has disproportionately effected people of color.

The interactive tool has numbers on 27 different chronic diseases – many of which are risk factors for severe COVID.

