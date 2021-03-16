CDC Examining If 3 Feet Is Safe Distancing In Schools

One study found that three feet of distancing between students is safe as long as everyone wears face masks.

Schools across the nation are working to get students back in the classrooms but that comes with some hurdles.

States including Illinois and Massachusetts are requiring just three feet of distance between students and now others like Oregon are considering it.

The CDC still recommends six feet of distance but Director Rochelle Walensky says they are exploring this new option.

She said: "As soon as we put out our guidance, among the biggest challenges that we were aware of was the fact that schools were having a hard time with the six foot guidance. ... We're taking all of those data carefully and revisiting our guidance in that context."