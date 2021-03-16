CDC Director Worried About Growing Travel Numbers

Dr. Rochelle Walensky says COVID cases will climb if we stop taking precautions.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The CDC director says she's still concerned that the number of travelers continues to grow.

After seeing pictures of maskless people on spring break, Dr. Rochelle Walensky is also stressing how important it is for people to keep following guidelines.

"I'm pleading with you for the sake of our nation's health, these should be warning signs for all of us," said Director Of The Centers For Disease Control And Prevention Dr. Rochelle Walensky. "Cases climbed last spring. They climbed again in the summer. They will climb now if we stop taking precautions while we continue to get more and more people vaccinated."

She acknowledged cases are on the decline but said the numbers show that 50-thousand Americans contract the virus each day.