CDC Director Urges Mask Mandates Remain

Doctors and health experts have continually said mask wearing is one of the most effective ways to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Iowa and Montana lifted their mask mandates, but CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said face-covering requirements are still needed in the fight against the coronavirus.

"It's encouraging to see these trends coming down, but they are coming down from an extraordinary high place, said Dr. Rochelle Walensky. "It all depends on how much community spread is out there."

