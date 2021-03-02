CDC Director Says We Could Lose Ground In COVID Fight

Numbers are trending downward.

The head of the CDC is warning states not to get too comfortable even as COVID numbers decline.

"I am really worried about reports that more states are rolling back the exact public health measures we have recommended to protect people from COVID-19," said Dr. Rochelle Walensky. "Please hear me clearly. At this level of cases with variant spreading, we stand to completely lose the hard earned ground we have gained."

Numbers are trending downward. Hospitalizations are at their lowest point since late October with fewer than 47,000 people in the hospital because of COVID.

But even though cases and deaths have dropped over the last six weeks, Dr. Walensky says the most recent seven-day average of both shows about a 2% increase compared to the prior seven days.