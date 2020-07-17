CDC Delays Releasing Additional Guidelines For Schools

The agency says the documents are not ready yet and will likely be out by the end of the month.

The CDC is delaying the release of additional guidelines on how to safely reopen schools.

The health agency was expected to release the documents this week — but said they aren't ready yet and will likely be out by the end of the month instead.

President Trump says he wants schools to reopen but has called the existing CDC guidance "too tough." Those guidelines included requiring face masks, installing sneeze guards and keeping desks six feet apart.

CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield says the new documents won't replace the current guidance, but will "provide additional information to help schools be able to use the guidance we put forward."