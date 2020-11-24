CDC: COVID-19 Vaccine Might Not Sit Well Initially

In a CDC meeting, a physician said COVID-19 vaccine might not "feel wonderful" after injection.

As a few vaccines inch closer to approval, experts warn that it may leave the recipients not feeling too well.

Many vaccine trial participants reported flu-like symptoms after immunization.

Now health experts said this is the appropriate immune response to a vaccine working.

But they're worried because of this, people won't want to get the vaccine or come back for a second dose if needed.