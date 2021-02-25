CDC Calling On Gyms To Enforce Stricter Rules

A study found COVID outbreaks in maskless gym classes.

Gyms are being asked to do a better job of enforcing COVID guidelines.

New research from the CDC shows outbreaks of infections in the gyms it studied. It found the virus spread quickly in high-intensity exercise classes. In the studies of two gyms in Honolulu and Chicago masks were not required.

The CDC believes heavy breathing in small indoor areas increased the chance of spreading. Instructors leading the class could have contributed as well.