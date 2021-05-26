CDC Approves Test Trip For Royal Caribbean Cruise Line

The CDC is allowing one cruise ship to do a simulated voyage next month.

As you get ready to travel again, maybe you want to hit the seas.

Royal Caribbean is the first cruise line to get the okay from the CDC to do test-sailing in U.S. waters.

The CDC is allowing one cruise ship to do a simulated voyage next month. It will take volunteer passengers aboard. Those passengers don't have to be vaccinated – but they will have to agree to be tested for COVID before and after the trip.