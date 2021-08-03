CDC Announces New 60-Day Federal Eviction Moratorium

This week, millions of Americans were put at risk of losing their homes – struggling with the uncertainty.

The CDC has announced a new 60-day pause on evictions in areas seeing spikes in COVID cases.

One map showing the high level of community transmission shows that much of the country is covered in the moratorium.

The agency has reportedly found a legal way forward on the issue but President Biden isn't sure it will hold up in court.

Luis Vertentes, who is a landscaper in Rhode Island, is on the verge of losing his.

He said: "I feel lost. I feel helpless. I feel like I can't do anything. Even though I work and I got a full-time job, it doesn't help. It ain't helping me right now and nobody seems to want to help."

Congress has allocated almost $47 billion for housing assistance but only a small amount has made it to those who need it.