CDC Advisory Panel Meets To Discuss Moderna, J&J Booster Shots

By Newsy Staff
October 21, 2021
CDC meeting comes after the FDA authorized booster doses for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines Wednesday.
An advisory committee for the CDC will meet to discuss COVID-19 booster shots for Moderna and Johnson and Johnson. 

The CDC director will then make the final call on booster guidelines. 

Wednesday, the FDA authorized booster doses for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Pfizer boosters were authorized in September. 

The FDA also authorized mixing and matching the vaccines. 

For example, if you got a J&J shot, you would now be able to get a booster from either Pfizer or Moderna. 

