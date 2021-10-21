CDC Advisory Panel Meets To Discuss Moderna, J&J Booster Shots

CDC meeting comes after the FDA authorized booster doses for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines Wednesday.

An advisory committee for the CDC will meet to discuss COVID-19 booster shots for Moderna and Johnson and Johnson.

The CDC director will then make the final call on booster guidelines.

Wednesday, the FDA authorized booster doses for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Pfizer boosters were authorized in September.

The FDA also authorized mixing and matching the vaccines.

For example, if you got a J&J shot, you would now be able to get a booster from either Pfizer or Moderna.