CDC Advisers To Vote On Vaccine Priority

By Newsy Staff
November 30, 2020
Health officials are focused on who will have access to a vaccine first once it's ready.
As some state and local leaders continue to impose new restrictions on where — and how people gather. Health Officials are focused on who will have access to a vaccine first once it's ready. 

A CDC advisory committee is scheduled to vote during an emergency meeting tomorrow to recommend health care workers and those in long-term care facilities have priority for getting a vaccine. 

The FDA still has not given full approval for a vaccine.

