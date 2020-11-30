CDC Advisers To Vote On Vaccine Priority

November 30, 2020
Health officials are focused on who will have access to a vaccine first once it's ready.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
As some state and local leaders continue to impose new restrictions on where — and how people gather. Health Officials are focused on who will have access to a vaccine first once it's ready.
A CDC advisory committee is scheduled to vote during an emergency meeting tomorrow to recommend health care workers and those in long-term care facilities have priority for getting a vaccine.
The FDA still has not given full approval for a vaccine.