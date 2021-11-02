CDC Advisers Recommend Pfizer Vaccine For Children 5-11 Years Old

By Associated Press
November 2, 2021
The advisory group voted unanimously to approve a 10-microgram dose of the vaccine, as compared with a 30-microgram dose for adults.

An influential advisory panel on Tuesday recommended kid-size doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, putting the U.S. on the brink of a major expansion of vaccinations. A final decision was expected within hours.

The Food and Drug Administration already has OK'd the kid-size doses — just a third of the amount given to teens and adults — as safe and effective for the younger age group. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention formally recommends who should receive FDA-cleared vaccines, and its advisers unanimously decided Pfizer's shots should be opened to 28 million youngsters.

If the CDC's director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, signs off as expected, it will mark the first opportunity for Americans under 12 to get the powerful protection of any COVID-19 vaccine.

