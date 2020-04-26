CDC Adds Six New COVID-19 Symptoms To Look Out For

The CDC listed chills, shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, a loss of taste or ability to smell things.

As the world learns more about the coronavirus, the CDC has updated a list of its symptoms with six new possible symptoms.

Previously, only fever, shortness of breath and coughing were listed as symptoms for the coronavirus.

Now, there are six new symptoms to look out for.

The CDC listed getting chills, or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat or a new loss of taste or smell as new symptoms of the coronavirus.

The CDC advises these symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus. People having trouble breathing, suffering persistent chest pain, or blueish lips or face should contact their doctor.

The coronavirus has infected nearly 3 million people worldwide and killed more than 200,000.

Contains footage from CNN.