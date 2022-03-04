CDC: 93% Of U.S. Population In Areas Where Masks Aren't Needed

Federal guidance says you must still wear masks on public transportation like airplanes and buses.

The CDC says 93% of Americans are living in areas where masks are not needed indoors.

The agency reports only 10% of the U.S. is seeing high COVID-19 levels.

When the agency announced the revised guidelines for masks last week, the CDC said about 72% of the U.S. population was in communities where indoor face coverings are no longer recommended. That number is now up to 93%.

On Feb. 25, the CDC dramatically eased its COVID-19 guidelines for when Americans should wear masks indoors, saying they could drop them in counties experiencing what it described as low or medium COVID-19 levels.

Federal guidance says you must still wear masks on public transportation like airplanes and buses.

An estimated 1,600 Americans are still dying of COVID-19 every day.