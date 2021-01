The number of Americans vaccinated is still less than half the number of doses that have been distributed.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The U.S. reported its deadliest week from COVID-19 last week — more than 20,000 Americans died from the virus.

That brings the total death toll above 376,000 since the pandemic started.

The CDC says nearly 9 million Americans have received at least the first dose of a vaccine. But that's less than half the number of doses that have been distributed.