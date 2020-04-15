CDC: 10% To 20% Of U.S. COVID-19 Cases Are Health Care Workers

A CDC report of cases recorded between Feb. 12 and April 9 showed about 9,300 health care professionals in the U.S. had tested positive for COVID-19.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Recent CDC data shows between 10% and 20% of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are health care workers.

A CDC report showed about 9,300 health care professionals in the U.S. had tested positive for the respiratory illness between Feb. 12 and April 9. While most of those weren't severe enough to require hospitalization, 27 people died from the coronavirus.

Of those health care workers, 73% of the positive cases were women, and 72% were white. The median age was 42.

The CDC warned this data is likely underestimating the number of people in the medical field struck by the virus because occupation was only reported to the agency in 16% of cases.

The CDC concluded that protecting the health and safety of medical personnel is critical and that "routine reporting of occupation and industry" would benefit all workers during the pandemic.

Contains footage from CNN.