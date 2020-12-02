Catholic Church Pays $7.3M To Abuse Victims In Colorado

Colorado's attorney general announced the settlement, ending an investigation that found 212 cases of abuse involving 52 clergymen.

The Catholic Church has paid $7.3 million to more than 70 people sexually abused by priests in Colorado.

The state's attorney general announced the settlement, ending an investigation that found 212 cases of abuse involving 52 clergymen.

According to a website that documents the church's sexual abuse crisis, the U.S. Catholic Church has paid out more than $3 billion to settle sexual abuse cases.