Catholic Bishops Conference: Avoid J&J Vaccine

The conference of bishops is advising Catholics to avoid the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops says Catholics should avoid the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and take other options instead.

Here's why: to create its vaccine, Johnson & Johnson used decades-old cells derived from an abortion.

The conference of bishops said if another vaccine is not available, It is OK to get one that used cells from an abortion.

Health officials have said you should get the first vaccine available to you.