Central America On High Alert As Hurricane Eta Devastates Nicaragua

Much of Central America continues to stay on high alert for major rains and floods.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Hurricane Eta continued to devastate Nicaragua on Tuesday. The Category 4 storm set off major flooding, power outages and landslides in several parts of the country.

The coastal city of Puerto Cabezas — home to about 60,000 — had been without power since Monday. And around 20,000 people were moved to shelters.

Days earlier, Hurricane Eta set off major flooding in Honduras, where almost 600 people were displaced.

Though the storm had weakened by Tuesday evening, much of Central America continues to stay on high alert for major rains and floods.