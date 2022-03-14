'Cat In The Hat' Turns 65 Amid Controversy

Questions are being raised about how some of the characters are portrayed Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat."

For generations, children and families have been reading "The Cat in the Hat" by Dr. Seuss.

The book turned 65 on Saturday.

Now, questions are being raised about how some of the characters are portrayed in the book and the controversy lies in the title character's roots in vaudeville skits that utilized black face. It all comes on the heels of the author’s estate taking six titles off the shelf due to racial and ethnic stereotypes in the books that the estate said were “hurtful and wrong.”