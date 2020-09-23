Cases Of West Nile Virus In Oklahoma, Louisiana

The West Nile virus is spread to humans by infected mosquitoes.

A potential case of West Nile virus has appeared in Oklahoma.

Oklahoma county health officials said Tuesday the resident is currently hospitalized and being tested for the disease. Additionally, at least three cases have sprung up in Louisiana, according to local reports.

While 90% of cases are asymptomatic, the West Nile virus usually results in a fever. However, it can be deadly in extremely rare cases.