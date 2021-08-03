Cases, Hospitalizations Growing In Southern States

The U.S. has reached 70% of adults receiving at least one dose.

The Delta variant is still spreading across the U.S., particularly in southern states.

On Monday, Florida and Louisiana were near their highest number of hospitalizations during the pandemic.

Florida had just surpassed its COVID hospitalization record the day before. The Sunshine State is facing one of its worst waves since the start of the pandemic. Cases have jumped dramatically since June 1.

But as cases, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so have vaccinations. The country reached a milestone yesterday of 70% of adults having at least one dose.

While that's a positive sign, the CDC says masks are another line of defense.

"Masks will protect you and your family. If you were in an area of substantial or high transmission, please wear a mask in public indoor settings, regardless of your vaccination status," said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.