Carnival Cruise Line Ships Will Set Sail Again In August

Carnival Corp. said eight ships will depart from three U.S. ports on Aug. 1. The CDC still recommends travelers avoid cruise ships.

A handful of Carnival Cruise Line's North American ships will set sail again starting Aug. 1.

On Monday, the cruise line's parent company Carnival Corp. said eight of its ships would set sail from Galveston, Texas; Miami; and Port Canaveral, Florida, on Aug. 1. All other North American and Australian cruises will be canceled through Aug. 31.

In April, the CDC extended a no-sail order for cruise lines until July 24. While Carnival's plans abide by that order, the CDC is still advising people to avoid cruises because that kind of travel "exacerbates the global spread of COVID-19".

Before it was officially declared a pandemic, the coronavirus spread on a number of cruise ships, including Carnival Corp.'s Diamond Princess and Ruby Princess. Hundreds of guests and crew members fell ill.

The cruise industry has been pummeled by the pandemic, and Carnival Corp. recently made plans to raise $6 billion to help cope with the financial fallout.