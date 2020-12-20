Bombings Rock Afghanistan Amid Peace Talks With Taliban

The Afghan bombing adds to the current rise in violence and bombings in the country as its government and the Taliban try to end a nearly 20-year war.

Bombings have rocked Afghanistan in recent days, including one that killed 11 children and another that targeted an Afghan lawmaker on Sunday.

Sunday's attack killed nine people and injured 20 others, but Afghan's interior minister said the casualty toll could multiply.

The blast damaged nearby buildings, shops, and civilian vehicles.

Afghanistan's rise in violence and bombings comes as its government and the Taliban try to find an end to their near 20-year-long war. At least four other bombings were reported Sunday, and one Friday planted in a rickshaw killed at least 15 civilians, including 11 children.

Recently, the Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for multiple other attacks, including one that killed 50 people in the capital. But no one has claimed responsibility for Sunday's attack against the lawmaker so far.

While there's no evidence the Taliban is responsible for Sunday's bombing, Afghan's president mentioned the group in a statement, saying they should stop violence against civilians and accept a ceasefire to bring peace. The Afghan interior ministry said the Taliban has killed 487 civilians and injured more than 1,000 in the last three months.