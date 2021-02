Jerry Boylan is charged with manslaughter in connection with a boat fire that killed 34 people in 2019.

The captain of a scuba diving boat that caught fire and sank killing 34 people in California has pleaded not guilty.

Jerry Boylan is being accused of misconduct and negligence. He's been charged with 34 counts of manslaughter.

The fire happened back in 2019.

Investigators say the captain didn't follow safety protocols.