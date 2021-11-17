Capitol Rioter Known As The 'QAnon Shaman' To Be Sentenced

By Robin Dich
November 17, 2021
Prosecutors said Jacob Chansley became "the public face of the Capitol riot" when he stormed the building, armed with a 6-foot spear.

The man known as the "QAnon Shaman" is scheduled for sentencing Wednesday for his involvement in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

In September, Jacob Chansley pleaded guilty to obstruction of Congress. Prosecutors are seeking a sentence of more than four years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release and a $2,000 fine.

In the sentencing request they said they're seeking a stiff sentence in hopes of deterring future attacks on the government.

