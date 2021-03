The charges include assaulting a federal officer with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy.

A West Virginia judge ruled a suspect involved in the capitol riot has to remain in jail.

Police believe the man and one of his friends assaulted three police officers with chemical sprays.

The charges against the men include assaulting a federal officer with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy.

They are not charged with causing the death of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick.