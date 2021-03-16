Capitol Police Officer Suspended Over Anti-Semitic Material

The Anti-Defamation League describes the booklet as "a classic in paranoid, racist literature."

A U.S. Capitol Police officer is suspended after a Congressional aide spotted anti-semitic material at a security checkpoint.

The aide took a photo of the documents and sent it to Capitol Police.

The Anti-Defamation League describes the booklet as "a classic in paranoid, racist literature" about "alleged secret plans of Jewish leaders seeking to attain world domination."

The officer is suspended pending an internal investigation.