Police are pushing to keep safety measures in the nation's Capitol.

Acting U.S. Capitol Police Chief Pittman said because of what happened on January sixth... She wants permanent fencing and backup forces.

The day after the U.S. Capitol riot... A large fence was placed around the area.

Earlier this week-- Pittman apologized to lawmakers for the department's failed response to the attack.