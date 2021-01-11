WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Capitol Physician Warns Of Possible COVID Spread After Riot

By Newsy Staff
January 11, 2021
One lawmaker has tested positive for COVID-19 since the riot, but the physician did not name the individual in his memo.
There's new concern that the attack on the Capitol could lead to a super spreader event – among lawmakers.

The Capitol's attending physician sent a memo warning of possible exposure to COVID. 

Congressional members were taken to a secure room in the building. 

You can see in this video – published by Punchbowl News – House Republicans refusing to accept a mask while they were there.

It's not known if any of these lawmakers are among those potentially exposed.

