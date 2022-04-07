Capitol Hill Fox Tests Positive For Rabies

The fox had to be euthanized to be tested for the disease.

A fox that was captured on Capitol Hill by animal control officers has tested positive for rabies.

The fox reportedly bit at least nine people including Rep. Ami Bera of California.

The fox had to be euthanized to be tested for the disease.

Authorities also found a litter of kits on the Capitol grounds.

Capitol Police later tweeted images of the fox after it was captured.