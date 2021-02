The hill is a popular spot for sledders, but it's been closed following the Capitol riot.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Capitol police said they will keep the areas around the U.S. Capitol closed after a local representative asked for parts of it to be open for sledding.

Police said they denied the request because of security concerns and the pandemic.

While some of the fencing has been taken down, there are still noticeable safety barriers around the Capitol after the Jan. 6 attack.