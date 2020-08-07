Canada Is Imposing Retaliatory Tariffs On The U.S.

Canada will impose tariffs on the U.S. after President Trump reimposed tariffs on aluminum products imported from Canada.

Canada is imposing tit-for-tat retaliatory tariffs on the U.S.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump reimposed a 10 percent tariff on some aluminum products imported from Canada. The president said he's protecting U.S. businesses from a substantial increase in Canadian aluminum imports.

"Earlier today, I signed a proclamation that defends American industry by reimposing aluminum tariffs on Canada. Canada was taking advantage of us, as usual. And I signed it. And it imposes because the aluminum business was being decimated by Canada, very unfair to our jobs and our great aluminum workers," President Trump said.

Canada's deputy prime minister called the move "unwarranted and unacceptable" and said the country will "swiftly" impose dollar-for-dollar countermeasures.

The tariffs come just one month after the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal went into effect.