Canada, U.S. Extend Border Restrictions Amid Coronavirus

The extension is for another 30 days, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said restrictions will “undoubtedly” last for many weeks.

Travel restrictions between the U.S. and Canada will continue for at least another 30 days, if not longer, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the agreement between the two countries will be on the same terms, which "ensure we continue to get essential goods and services back and forth across the border."

The Associated Press reports that healthcare professionals, airline crews and truck drivers are still allowed to cross the border since they deliver those essential goods between both countries. Other people exempt from the travel restrictions are returning Canadian residents who live in the U.S. for part of the year.

Usually, nearly 200,000 people travel between the U.S. and Canada on a daily basis and according to the AP, the border restriction was expected to be lifted this week. However, the U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and related deaths in the world while Canada has over 30,000 cases and about 1,500 deaths. Trudeau said the extension will keep people on both sides of the border safe.

The prime minister also said the border restrictions will “undoubtedly” last for many weeks.

Additional reporting by Rob Gillies of the Associated Press.