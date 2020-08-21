Canada To Test Revised Boeing 737 Max Fight System

Boeing's 737 Max jet has been grounded worldwide for nearly a year-and-a-half.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Canada's travel regulatory body is set to test Boeing's 737 Max jet.

Transport Canada will become the first non-U.S. agency to test the flight system revisions.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration conducted test flights in June.

Aviation authorities around the world grounded the 737 Max nearly a year-and-a-half ago, following two crashes involving 737 Max 8 aircrafts that left 346 people dead.

Contains footage from CNN.