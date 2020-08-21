WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Canada To Test Revised Boeing 737 Max Fight System

By Caitlin Baldwin
August 21, 2020
Boeing's 737 Max jet has been grounded worldwide for nearly a year-and-a-half.
Canada's travel regulatory body is set to test Boeing's 737 Max jet.

Transport Canada will become the first non-U.S. agency to test the flight system revisions.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration conducted test flights in June.

Aviation authorities around the world grounded the 737 Max nearly a year-and-a-half ago, following two crashes involving 737 Max 8 aircrafts that left 346 people dead.

Contains footage from CNN.

