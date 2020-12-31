Canada To Require Negative Tests For Air Travel

Air travelers to Canada will need to have a negative COVID test within 72 hours of their flight.

Canadian officials say anyone flying into the country will soon have to prove that they've tested negative for COVID-19. This new rule will likely take effect within a this week. With this rule, air travelers will need to have a negative test within 72 hours of their flight. After they arrive in Canada, they will still need to quarantine for 14 days, even with that negative test result. Anyone who breaks quarantine faces up to six months in jail or a fine of $588,000.