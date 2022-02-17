Canada's Women's Hockey Team Wins Olympic Gold In 3-2 Win Over U.S.

Canada can now boast holding both the Olympic and world championship titles at the same time, and for the first time since 2012.

Marie-Philip Poulin reminded everyone of her Captain Clutch reputation. And Canada regained its place atop the women's hockey world.

It was only fitting that Poulin delivered at a time her team needed it most by scoring twice, including her third Olympic gold-medal clinching goal, in Canada's 3-2 win over the defending champion United States at the Beijing Games on Thursday.

After winning gold in her first two Olympics, Poulin learned to appreciate how significant capturing her third was, coming four years after losing it to the Americans at the Pyeongchang Games.

"I just got shivers," she said.

"That 2018 was very hard, very, very hard. And I think when you take some time to reflect on what you need to do better as a team and personally," Poulin added, "We did that and I'm very happy that we're resilient and we're able to put that back in the past and win that gold today."

Ann-Renee Desbiens stopped 38 shots and Sarah Nurse had a goal and assist in a game where the Canadians built a 3-0 lead and hung on for the win. Nurse set the single Olympic tournament record with 18 points.

The Canadians finished 7-0 by showcasing a dynamic, deep and relentless offensive attack to capture their fifth Olympic title in seven tournaments, with four coming against the Americans in what has been one of sports' fiercest and longest-running rivalries.

Hilary Knight, the Americans' only consistent threat in the tournament, scored her team-leading sixth goal on a shorthanded rush to cut the deficit to 3-1. Amanda Kessel scored with 13 seconds remaining during a mad scramble in front for a power-play goal and with the U.S. net empty for an extra attacker.

"We can't get down that many goals. It's really tough to bounce back," Knight said. "It's devastating. It's heartbreaking. ... It feels like we let our country down."

Alex Cavallini stopped 18 shots in her fourth tournament start.

The Americans, who have two Olympic golds, settled for their fourth silver medal, with all losses coming against Canada.

Poulin gained her Captain Clutch nickname by scoring decisive goals in big games and especially against the Americans. She scored both goals in Canada's 2-0 gold-medal win over the U.S. at the 2010 Vancouver Games. Four years later at Sochi, Poulin scored in overtime to seal the gold versus the Americans again.

The U.S. didn't have enough defense to contain the Canadians' aggressive forechecking attack, nor the offense to match them, especially without top center Brianna Decker, who broke her left leg in the tournament opener.

The Americans finished seventh out of 10 teams in scoring efficiency with just 30 goals on a tournament-leading 374 shots.

It's been a long and bumpy road back for the Canadians, who were forced to reinvent themselves in three years under coach Troy Ryan. The low point followed Canada settling for bronze at the 2019 world championships, which marked the first time in tournament history the country failed to reach the title game.

At Beijing, the Canadians out-classed the field by outscoring opponents by a combined margin of 57-10, including a 4-2 win over the U.S. in group play last week.

"Just being able to prove ourselves again and being able to fight adversity and come back on top," Rebecca Johnston said. "It's great to know that this team has gone through a lot and we're able to pull out a win."

