Canada Police Surround Home In Search For Stabbing Suspect

It's not clear if the remaining fugitive, Myles Sanderson, is inside the house. Police said they believed he was in a different part of the country.

Canadian police surrounded a residence with guns drawn on an Indigenous reserve where a stabbing rampage took place over the weekend.

An Associated Press reporter heard people screaming and running on Tuesday afternoon and saw police surround a home. It's not clear if the remaining fugitive, Myles Sanderson, is inside the house. Police have been saying they believed he was in a different part of the country.

The other suspect, his brother, Damien, was found dead Monday near the stabbing sites.

Authorities are investigating whether Myles Sanderson killed his brother. The series of stabbings killed 11 and wounded 18 people.

