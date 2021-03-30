Canada Pauses AstraZeneca Vaccine

Canada is pausing administering the vaccine to people 55 years old and younger.

An advisory committee recommended it to stop because of concerns it could be linked to rare blood clots. Similar cases were reported in Europe recently but the European Medicines Agency quickly responded and said there is no evidence the AstraZeneca vaccine causes blood clots.

The committee doesn't expect the stoppage to cause a significant delay for vaccinations in Canada.