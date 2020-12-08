Canada Could Begin Vaccination Rollout Next Week

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his country could begin getting Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine next week.

The U.K — not the only country that could roll out Pfizer's vaccine ahead of the U.S. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canadians could begin getting the vaccine next week. Trudeau says it depends on whether the country's health agency approves the vaccine this week. Canada is set to receive about a quarter-million vaccines by the end of the year.