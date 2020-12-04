Weekend Full Of Campaigning For Georgia Senate Runoffs

Both parties are ramping up their outreach in the final month of campaigning.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The Senate runoff elections being held in Georgia next month will determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.

To some extent, that will determine what policies President-elect Joe Biden will pursue.

Both parties are ramping up their outreach in the final month of campaigning.

Vice President Mike Pence will hold a rally with Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in Savannah this afternoon.

Tomorrow night, President Trump will hold a rally in the state.

Then on Sunday, the candidates will debate.

Sen. Loeffler against the Rev. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, and Democrat Jon Ossoff against Sen. Perdue — if Perdue changes his mind and attends.

For full election coverage visit Election 2020.