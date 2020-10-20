Cameron Peak Fire Could Take Weeks To Contain

The fire has burned more than 200,000 acres in northern Colorado.

Firefighters are trying to get a handle on wildfires burning across Colorado, including the Cameron Peak Fire, the largest in state history.

Strong winds and dry conditions have fanned the fire since it started in August.

Firefighters believe it'll still take weeks to fully contain it.

At least 26 homes have been destroyed and hundreds remain evacuated.