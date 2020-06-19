Californians Now Required To Wear Face Masks While In Public

The order was issued on the same day California announced more than 4,000 new coronavirus cases.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

As more and more California businesses reopen, people in the state are now required to wear face masks when out in public.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued the statewide order Thursday. He said in a statement, "Simply put, we are seeing too many people with faces uncovered — putting at risk the real progress we have made in fighting the disease."

Under the new guidance, Californians now have to wear a face covering while in high-risk situations, including seeking medical care, taking public transportation, engaging in work and in any indoor public space.

There are several exemptions to the order. People don't have to wear a mask while eating or drinking in restaurants or participating in outdoor recreation if they can keep at least six feet from others. Children age two and younger, as well as anyone who is hearing impaired or has a medical, mental health or developmental disability that prevents them from wearing a mask can also disregard the mandate.

The order was issued on the same day California announced more than 4,000 new coronavirus cases. That's the highest number of cases recorded in a single day in the state since the outbreak began.

California health officials say the increase is likely a result of more testing being done across the state. They pointed out that hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are remaining relatively steady.