California Wildfires Continue To Grow

The western wildfires are still growing. Especially in California.

“Still struggling with 27 major fires and complexes and tragically 23,000 people continue to be evacuated from their homes," said California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Gov. Gavin Newsom broke down the devastating numbers Monday. He said the fires have now burned an area larger than the state of Connecticut.

The Bobcat Fire northeast of Los Angeles has destroyed at least 18 homes. And fire officials believe they'll find it has impacted around 85 homes once they can assess the damage.

Crews are hoping cooler temperatures and less erratic wind conditions will help them control the flames.