California Teen Takes Aim At Reducing Gun Violence
August 15, 2021
The 17-year-old created a device that can detect threats.
3:04
Scripps
The Push For Transgender Rights In The Military
1:38
U.N. Urges Taliban To Stop Offensive, Negotiate
2:19
Juan Carlos
Photographer Trapped In Kandahar Describes The Taliban's Takeover
0:21
Seth Wenig / AP
New York Assembly Suspends Cuomo Impeachment Investigation
0:50
Brynn Anderson / AP
Gov. DeSantis Launches Effort To Reduce Hospitalizations
U.S. Department of Justice / AP
Evidence Presented To Grand Jury In John Durham's Russia Probe
0:28
Brittainy Newman / AP
Federal Judge Upholds Eviction Moratorium, But Believes It's Illegal
0:31
John Locher / AP
Policing Overhaul Deal Stalls In Congress As Negotiations Fade
0:47
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Moderate Dems Demand Quick Passage Of Infrastructure Bill
0:53
Eric Gay / AP
Texas Democrats Face Arrest As Voting Bill Passes Senate
0:49
Jacquelyn Martin / AP
U.S. Faces "Serious Challenge" At Southern Border
21:48
Julio Cortez / AP
Alexander Vindman On Trump, Biden and Russia
0:32
Andrew Harnik / AP
U.S. Sends 3,000 Troops To Kabul To Evacuate Embassy Staff
Eric Gay / AP
Texas Senate Passes GOP Voting Bill Following 15-Hour Filibuster
0:43
LM Otero / AP
Census Data Kicks Off Redistricting Efforts
2:46
Susan Walsh / AP
Pres. Biden Seeks Support For $3.5 Trillion "Build Back Better" Plan
0:23
Hans Pennink / AP
Hochul Says She'll Run For Governor After Finishing Cuomo's Term
4:27
Newsy
Health Officials Deny Claims Of Migrants Causing COVID Surge
2:42
AP
Bill Proposes Paid Leave After Pregnancy Loss, IVF Failures
2:34
Brynn Anderson / AP
Texas Teachers Criticize Law Targeting Critical Race Theory
0:27
Stefani Reynolds / The New York Times via AP
YouTube Suspends Senator Rand Paul 7 Days Over COVID Misinformation
Matt Dunham / AP
U.S. Lawyers Appeal U.K. Decision To Block Assange Extradition
0:27
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
TX GOP House Speaker Signs Arrest Warrant For Dems
0:40
Andrew Harnik / AP
Senate Advances $3.5T Budget Plan
Rahmat Gul / AP
U.S. Vows To Isolate Taliban If They Take Government Control By Force
0:40
Andrew Harnik / AP
Senate Approves $1 Trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill
1:02
Richard Drew / AP
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Resigns
3:04
Pareen Mhatre
Children Of Legal Immigrants Fear Deportation
0:37
Alex Brandon / AP
Senate Set To Vote On $1.2T Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill
0:21
Michael Dwyer / AP
Federal Judge Says Eviction Decision Coming Soon
3:42
Laura Meza
New Hopes For Deported Veterans
3:15
Phil Gaimon
New Law Aims To End Surprise Medical Bills
0:29
Eric Gay / AP
Texas Democrats Who Fled State Sue Republican Leaders
0:19
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Infrastructure Senators Brush Off Criticism From Left, Right
0:32
Susan Walsh / AP
U.S. Senate To Hold Weekend Session Focused On Infrastructure Package
0:23
Mary Altaffer / AP
Accuser Files Criminal Complaint Against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo
0:26
Eric Gay / AP
Texas Governor Calls Another Special Session
0:55
Vincent Yu / AP
China Criticizes U.S. Offer Of Refuge For Hong Kong Citizens
0:47
Nam Y. Huh / AP
Unemployment Rate At 5.4% After U.S. Adds 943,000 Jobs In July
0:40
Richard Drew / AP
Impeachment Inquiry Into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Nears Completion
0:38
Alex Brandon / AP
AFL-CIO Union President Richard Trumka Dies At 72
0:46
Julio Cortez / AP
Van Filled With Migrants Crashes In Texas, Kills At Least 10 People
0:42
Susan Walsh / AP
Biden Administration Working On Plan For Foreign Travelers
0:41
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
19 House Democrats Seek COVID Vaccination Mandate At Capitol
1:16
Elise Amendola / AP
New Eviction Moratorium Faces Legal Challenge
0:53
Ted Shaffrey / AP
Majority Of NY Assembly Would Oust Cuomo If He Doesn't Quit
0:36
Michael Conroy / AP
Report: NCAA Fails On Gender Equity, Undervalues Women's Basketball
0:55
Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP
President Biden Criticizes Bans On Mask Mandates
1:13
Office of the NY Governor / AP
President Biden Calls For Gov. Cuomo To Resign
2:57
AP Photo/Eric Gay
Union Says Migrant Surge Puts Border Agents 'In Impossible Situations'
2:53
Richard Vogel // ASSOCIATED PRESS
More Children Than Ever Are Overdosing On Pot Edibles
0:52
Kathy Willens / AP
New York City Requiring Vaccination Proof For Indoor Activities
Andrew Harnik / AP
More Than 110M COVID Vaccines Sent To 60 Countries
4:02
Megan Smith / Newsy
Chicago's Top Prosecutor Battles Critics Amid Surge In Gun Violence
1:42
Jose Luis Magana / AP
Biden Administration Urges States To Implement Eviction Moratoriums
2:19
Newsy
Explaining The Debt Limit And Why Congress Will Likely Raise It Again
2:12
AP
Former Olympian And U.S. Senator Call For More Inclusion In Swimming
1:24
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
What's In The Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill?
1:10
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Trump Allies Could Be Called To Testify In January 6 Hearing
Mariam Zuhaib / AP
U.S. To Evacuate Journalists, Aid Workers From Afghanistan
1:00
Michael Dwyer / AP
Evictions Expected To Spike As Moratorium Ends
2:02
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Senate Unveils $1T Infrastructure Bill
0:36
Andrew Harnik / AP
President, VP Discuss Wildfires With Governors
0:38
Ross D. Franklin / AP
Donald Trump Urged DOJ To Declare 2020 Election Illegal
3:18
Mariam Zuhaib / AP
First Flight Of Afghan Evacuees Lands In U.S.
1:36
Susan Walsh / AP
CDC Memo Reveals Troubling New Science On Delta Variant
Ross D. Franklin / AP
Trump Urged Justice Officials To Declare Election 'Corrupt'
0:39
Jose Luis Magana / AP
Congress Passes Emergency Capitol Security Funding
1:17
Andrew Harnik / AP
President Biden Steps Up Nationwide Vaccination Push
2:37
Susan Walsh/AP
Pres. Biden Asks Federal Employees To Get Vaccinated
0:58
Susan Walsh / AP
Pres. Biden Sets Strict Guidelines For Unvaccinated Federal Workers
0:21
Jose Luis Magana / AP
Fed Leaves Interest Rates Near Zero, Downplays COVID Economic Impact
1:46
WTVF
WTVF: What's Next For DACA Recipients?
1:01
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Senate Takes Up $1 Trillion Infrastructure Deal
0:25
Matt Rourke / AP
President Biden To Allow Eviction Moratorium To Expire Saturday
2:56
Newsy
Activists Worry Anti-Trans Health Care Law Will Go Into Effect
3:24
Andrew Shafer / Newsy
COVID Survivors, Families Say They Need More Support From Congress
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Senate Reaches Deal On $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill
2:29
Jacquelyn Martin / AP
Democrats' January 6th Committee Holds First Hearing
1:59
CDC Revises Mask Guidance
2:30
Gerald Herbert // ASSOCIATED PRESS
FDA Aims To Fully Approve COVID Vaccines 'As Quickly As Possible'
1:16
Andrew Harnik / AP
Officers Testify At First Hearing Of The House Jan. 6 Investigation
0:40
Lynne Sladky / AP
Debate Over Renewed Mask Mandate In St. Louis, Missouri
0:49
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
CDC Backtracks On Indoor Mask Guidance For Fully Vaccinated People
0:42
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Senate Infrastructure Talks Stall As Deadline Passes
0:57
Susan Walsh / AP
U.S. Agrees To End All Combat Operations In Iraq
0:23
Jacquelyn Martin / AP
Protesters Demand More Support From President Biden For Cuba
2:39
AP Images
For Afghan Interpreters Outside Kabul, A Dangerous Journey Lies Ahead
1:29
Susan Walsh/AP
U.S. To End Combat Mission In Iraq
2:05
AP
AG Garland Launches Gun Trafficking Initiative To Stop Violent Crime
Jose Luis Magana / AP
Infrastructure Talks Face New Trouble As Pressure Mounts
1:57
Scripps
Will Medicare Be Expanded To Include Dental Benefits?
Rahmat Gul / AP
U.N. Says Civilian Casualties In Afghanistan Are Up 47% From 2020
0:23
Susan Walsh / AP
Cuba Dismisses U.S. Sanctions As 'Irrelevant'
0:33
Mariam Zuhaib / AP
Bipartisan Bill To Add 8,000 Visas For Afghans
1:48
Damian Dovarganes / AP
CDC Facing Questions Over Mask Guidance As Breakthrough Cases Rise