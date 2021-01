California joins New York, Texas in passing virus fatality milestone.

On Thursday, California officially surpassed 25,000 coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic. It's the third state to reach this grim milestone, behind New York and Texas.

In both Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley, hospital ICU units are completely full. Much of the state of California is under stay-at-home orders to try to cut down on the spread of COVID-19.