California Sea Captain Charged With Manslaughter

Jerry Boylan is charged with 34 counts of seaman's manslaughter for "misconduct, negligence and inattention."

The captain of a California dive boat that caught fire last year has been charged with manslaughter.

Thirty-four people people were killed when they were trapped below deck as the boat burned. Sixty-seven-year-old Jerry Boylan is charged with 34 counts of seaman's manslaughter for "misconduct, negligence and inattention."

Each charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.