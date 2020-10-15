California Republicans Won't Remove Unofficial Drop Boxes

Officials called the unofficial drop boxes illegal and told Republicans to remove them.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Republicans in California said they will not remove unofficial ballot drop boxes.

This after the state's chief elections official said they had to in counties with competitive U.S. House races.

Officials called the unofficial drop boxes illegal and told Republicans to remove them.

They are worried it could cause confusion.

But California Republican Party leaders argue the boxes follow state law.

For full election coverage visit Election 2020.